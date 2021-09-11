Met Gala 2021: Sudha Reddy, billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy's wife, to represent India

This is about the Hyderabad-Based philanthropist and business magnate Sudha Reddy to represent India at the iconic Met Gala 2021.



After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, fashion’s greatest night, the 2021 Met Gala is set to return this September.

This year the event, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, will witness Indian representation once again.

Joining the megawatt celebrities who will take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire, will be philanthropist and business tycoon, Sudha Reddy: the wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy.



Sudha Reddy will be making her maiden outing at the glamorous soirée. Known for her charitable disposition, Reddy's presence at the 2021 Met Gala is not a pleasant surprise to some.

An avid connoisseur of art and fashion, Sudha Reddy is considered amongst the well-heeled jetsetters of South India and will be making her city proud as she will be the first Hyderabad based non-film luminary to attend the hotly-anticipated global affair.