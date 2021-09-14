Met Gala 2021: Cara Delevingne, Dan Levy and others make strong social statements with their outfits

True, Met Gala is the most fashion-inclined event that happens annually but this year, some celebrities decided to put out strong messages pertaining to social issues through their outfits.



The boldest one of them all was supermodel, actress and singer Cara Delevingne's white tank top with matching pants. her T-shirt read, "Peg the Patriarchy."

'Schitts Creek' star Dan Levy made his Met Gala debut with an outfit that extends his solidarity with the LGBQIA community. Taking to Instagram, he spoke more about his attire, "Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz's work. Tonight, we're celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon."

Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a US Representative for New York City, wore an outfit with the message printed on the back, saying, "TAX THE RICH,". She spoke more about her outfit on her Instagram post, that goes as, "The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich."

Congresswoman and activist Carolyn B Maloney was all for women's rights. She wore an outfit that had "Equal rights for women" printed all over it.



In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Across the country, women's rights are under attack. I have long used fashion as a force for change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling for the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all."

