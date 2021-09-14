Amanda Gorman takes inspiration from the Statue Of Liberty for Met Gala debut

After a no show in 2020, the Met Gala returned in all its glory on Monday night. Fashion's biggest night this year was spearheaded by youth icons. And so it was befitting for America's young poet laureate Amanda Gorman to make her red carpet debut at the Met.

For the event, the 23-year-old star donned a stunning royal blue Vera Wang gown. Ahead of the gala, Gorman gave a red carpet correspondent some details about her look, and there`s no doubt that she was perfectly aligned with the theme for the evening, `In America: A Lexicon of Fashion`.

She said that the ensemble is meant to make her look like a "reimagined Statue of Liberty".

Gorman arrived in a gorgeous strapless custom gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty. Along with a sweetheart neckline, mini hem, and flowing draped detailing, the outfit features individually hand-stitched crystals.

The poet accessorised the dress with matching strappy stilettos and a book-shaped clutch. She had her hair styled in a single, stunning braid. Gorman sported delicately placed crystals on her face that coordinated with her shimmery headpiece and overall subtle makeup look.

"I`m wearing Vera Wang tonight. We had the idea of me coming as a reimagined Statue of Liberty, having a book as she does with a line from the poem on the Statue on it," Gorman told the outlet, adding of her silver headpiece, "And I really just wanted to wear a laurel crown because that`s really important in poetry."

As for what tonight`s Met Gala theme means to her, Gorman continued, "Tonight`s theme, for me I really looked at it as a night where we can come together as a country and celebrate one of the things that makes us so beautiful, which is our diversity, which is all the different forms of people showing up tonight. So that`s really what I`m here to take part in."

Gorman is co-chairing this year`s Met Gala alongside Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish and tennis pro Naomi Osaka.