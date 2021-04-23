Meghan Markle flaunts baby bump as she steps out with son Archie: See pics

Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry this summer, was spotted in Los Angeles with the couple's first born, Prince Archie on Wednesday.

Meghan and Harry are gearing up to welcome their second child- a baby girl- in July this year.



Meghan was clicked in California on Wednesday with Archie. In the photos, the growing bump is visible and Meghan can be seen carrying Archie in her arms.



The royal family came together a week earlier for Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. While Prince Harry flew to the UK to be with the family in hour of grief, Meghan stayed back in America on doctor's advise.



On Wednesday, the mother-son duo stepped out dressed in denims. Pictures show Meghan with a growing baby bump, dressed in denims a black T-shirt, a long jacket, a black mask and a pair of nude flats while Archie is seen wearing a pair of rolled-up jeans, a beanie and a grey sweatshirt.

The toddler also has a backpack, while Meghan is holding a lunch box.



Harry flew back to the US soon after the funeral to be with his wife and son and skipped his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday celebration. The royal family had a low-key celebration this year owing to Prince Philip's death.