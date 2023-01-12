McDonald's Potato Scallops spark controversy, what's the frenzy all about?

McDonald or Macca, as known in Australian slang, has stoked controversy over its new Potato Scallops with Chicken Salt. Recently, Macca announced the addition of potato scallops in its new summer menu however it has sparked an intense debate -- potato scallops vs. potato cake. Aussies appear to be divided over this new addition to the menu. So what surrounds the frenzy and what is offending Victorians and Tasmanians? Read on to know everything about the latest buzz around the new potato scallops.

Potato scallops vs potato cakes, what's the controversy?

Not all Macca diners are standing with open arms over the new addition of potato scallops to the summer menu. The fast food giant Macca's announcement of its new potato scallops has disgruntled many Victorians and Tasmanians. Apparently, as per some diners, Potato Scallops are in fact known by the name Potato Cakes in two Australian states of Victoria and Tasmania.

The diners claim Macca's new potato scallops name is an insult to potato cakes from these states. One of the diners said that McDonald's has snubbed its nose in their potato cakes. “I refuse to buy them if they are going to call them this in Victoria. It’s just f***ing rude,” said one of the diners as per a local media outlet.

However, in Queensland, this mouth-watering dish is known by the name potato scallops only. One diner from the state said the diner loves living in Queensland but the potato scallops thing is annoying the "hell out of me." Another diner added that if one wants to get an authentic Potato Cake experience, they should head to their local fish ‘n chip shop and ask for extra crispy.