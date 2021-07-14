MasterChef Australia 2021: Indian origin chef Justin Narayan wins the finale, takes home $250,000

After a tough and emotional final episode, Justin Narayan was crowned the winner of MasterChef Australia 2021.

Justin was pitted against Kishwar and Pete in the last assignment set by top chef Peter Gilmore after an epic first night of grand finale action on Monday.

Justin Narayan is an Indian-origin participant who won the cooking reality show after an entertaining journey filled with ups and downs.

Justin received $250,000 in addition to the trophy, while Pete, the first runner-up, received $30,000 and Kishwar, the second runner-up, received $20,000.

Catch up on all the Grand Finale greatness! 🏆



Episode now on 10 play 👉 https://t.co/wu7xjy3rrr #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/M4IpUp7emK — MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) July 13, 2021 ×

Justin won the competition by a razor-thin margin, scoring a whopping 40 points for his savoury dish and 36 for his dessert dish.

"I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to have that title and win this competition, I am genuinely going to take a week to process this and let it sink him," he said of his win.



Justin Narayan announced the accomplishment on his Instagram account, along with a photo of him enjoying his victory.

“Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you’ll surprise yourself! Whoever’s reading this I love you," he wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)