Louis Vuitton’s Sandwich bag worth $3,130 breaks the internet; gets mixed reactions from netizens

Luxury fashion aficionados have witnessed their fair share of opulent creations, but the latest offering from Louis Vuitton has left many raising their eyebrows. The French fashion powerhouse, known for pushing the boundaries of design, has introduced a Sandwich Bag made of cowhide leather, carrying a staggering price tag of Rs 280,000 ($3,130).

Released on January 4, the avant-garde accessory is the brainchild of Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director, Pharrell Williams. Drawing inspiration from the simplicity of a classic paper sandwich bag, Williams transformed the mundane into the extraordinary.

The large clutch mirrors the colour of the brand's iconic paper shopping bags and is adorned with the Louis Vuitton logo and "Maison Fondée En 1854" lettering. The bag is not just a fashion statement but a testament to the brand's ability to elevate everyday objects.

Measuring 30 centimetres in length, 27 centimetres in height, and 17 centimetres in width, the Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag's interior features a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket.

Check out pictures of the LV bag below!

However, some internet users aren't very impressed with the new LV bag's design. Taking to social media to express their thoughts on this unique creation, one person suggested that it looked "generated with AI," while another humorously remarked, "It's giving McDonald's." "Damn, y'all got Richie rich, luxury brown bag isn't something I thought the world needed," said a third person. "Perfect for Joey Tribbiani," remarked a fourth user.

Meanwhile, some praised Louis Vuitton for turning an everyday item into a high-fashion accessory. "Always find this stuff interesting to make everyday items like a paper bag into high fashion," read a comment.

It's not just Louis Vuitton giving a quirky twist to handbags; Moschino has also showcased a collection of bags, ranging from a biker jacket replica to Barbie-inspired styles, that has taken the internet by storm.