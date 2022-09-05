Look out for these nine qualities in a man and never let him go, if you find them all

The protagonist of Netflix's hit show Sex Education, Otis Milburn during one of his monologues to a fellow hopeless romantic drops a pearl of wisdom. Otis remarks, "...love isn't about grand gestures, or the moon and the stars. It's just dumb luck."

And for once, we could not have related to a fictional being more than ever. Love is a different feeling altogether. People fall in love for different reasons. It could be a person's way of laugh, their idiosyncrasies, or their outlook towards life. There is no set manual as to what attracts us to a fellow human. However, scientists have laid out nine qualities that if you find in a guy, you should quickly snap him up.

1) He makes you laugh

Any relationship can only go the distance when there are laughs and gags involved. A man that is witty and has a good sense of humour is definitely a catch. Imagine being old and still having a partner that makes you laugh. The looks and money may not count for much at such an age but if you have someone that ticks this box, you've got yourself sorted.

2) He is smart

As they say, 'smart is the new sexy'. A significant amount of women are stimulated by a better half who is smart, intelligent, and possesses a good head on the shoulder. A study by Hanken School of Economics in Finland has also reported that smart men are less likely to be unfaithful. Primarily because they know how to communicate and get their grievances sorted.

3)He is emotionally intelligent

While being smart and intelligent are good attributes, they do not form the complete package. A relationship can get messy and complicated at times. Thus, one needs emotional intelligence and maturity. A man shouldn't be afraid to talk about his feelings or be vulnerable in front of their partner. It shows empathy and allows your partner to get closer and connect to you more viscerally.

4) Respects your opinions and listens

In a world where most men are concerned about themselves only, it is rare to find someone who actively listens to your opinions, ideas, and worldviews. And not only listens to them but respects them even if sometimes he may not necessarily agree with them. Listening to and respecting someone's opinions displays an open-mindedness which helps in conflict resolution as the relationship proceeds further.

5) Celebrates your triumphs

As mentioned above, if a guy listens to your opinions without any biases, it is highly likely that he will also celebrate your achievements and victories in a similar manner. The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that couples who did so were more satisfied with their relationships than those who reacted negatively or were indifferent.

6) Both share the same values

When you are planning for the long haul, it is pertinent to have the same set of beliefs and values that you both can share.

However, a caveat is that couples do not need to be completely alike in their values. Some difference is tolerable and healthy.

7) He attempts to connect with your close ones

This can be a home run if the guy does this for you. Taking the big step of meeting your family members and friends can be a daunting task. It informally means that both of you are taking your relationship to the next level. Some might have cold feet and attempt to walk away but if your guy does not and makes a conscious attempt to connect with all of them, you've got a winner.

8) He supports your career

This goes without saying but if a man cannot get behind your career choices one hundred per cent then he isn't the prince charming you once thought him to be. It is a non-negotiable. Most women are forced to leave their careers, just because the man in their life can not adjust their lifestyle according to their partner's career choices. Thus, if you find a man that truly supports your career, you have hit the jackpot.

9) He is willing to slog it out

Often there comes a time in every relationship where the going gets tough. In such situations, one needs someone who is willing to put their head down and get stuck in. Meaning, they put the work in and attempt to make the relationship work. It may not always be pretty but this is what separates a true long-term relationship from those that break at the first slight inconvenience.



