Long-distance relationships: Is a happy ending even possible?

Long-distance relationships require unwavering commitment and understanding. While they have a success rate of approximately 60 per cent, they come with unique challenges. Managing time zone differences and coping with unexpected changes in communication pace are common hurdles. Establishing routines, such as regular video calls and shared activities, is crucial in maintaining intimacy.

Trust is the cornerstone of any successful relationship, especially when physical meetings are infrequent. Embracing technology, like Profee for seamless money transfers, helps bridge the gap. Overcoming the distance is possible with effort and the right tools. Here's to a thriving long-distance relationship!

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but is it actually true? In today’s fast-paced world, absence makes both of you stressed out, and it indeed takes a lot of love – and a lot of effort – to make long-distance relations work.

When the two need to part for a long period of time, this is often caused by one of them moving to a different country. According to global statistics, 18 per cent of the world’s expats originate from India, and as per a recent survey, one-third of young Indians got into long-distance relationships because one of them had to move elsewhere to work or study.

Settling in a new country is always complicated: the necessity to create a new daily routine to master the new ways for most of the habitual activities – from grocery shopping to money transfers – is exhausting. Maintaining a healthy relationship when far apart from each other is a true quest that requires effort, patience and optimism from both of the partners.

If you are wondering how to make long-distance relationships work, cheer up: according to this year’s data, the success rate is about 60 per cent. Here are the tips that will definitely help you stay together even when you are far apart.

How to make a long-distance relationship work

Make plans together

Are you feeling uncertain about your future? Define your goals and stick to your plan! For example, when a man goes to the UK to work there, leaving his wife and small kids in India, counting down the days till they finally meet will make everyone in the family feel better.

Get ready for bumps in the road

There are many controversial opinions on long-distance relationship problems. What’s certain is that these problems are inevitable. If one of you is in India and the other in, say. Germany or Italy, you should be prepared for the changes in the pace of your communication due to time zone differences. Furthermore, some things may not go as planned – in that case, keeping calm is your best strategy.

Create new routines

Scheduling weekly Zoom calls or listing the five things each of you enjoyed during the day may sound boring, but things like these will surely help you keep a healthy long-distance relationship. You may create a set of romantic rituals, like arranging playlists for each other or taking photos specifically for your partner. What’s more, planning even mundane activities – like sending money to India – will also help you feel less stress when separated from each other.

Trust your partner

Trust is crucial for every relationship. Whether you met a couple of weeks ago or are celebrating a 10th wedding anniversary, you need to trust your partner even if you can only see each other once in a few months.

Embrace the new technologies

Long gone are the days of slow mail delivery. We live in a world of instant messages, video calls and social media presence, so keeping the sparkle in long-distance relations is easier than ever!

Mobile apps for long-distance relationships

Couple

Are you willing to create a unique timeline just for the two of you? Install Couple on your smartphone and go for it! Available both for Android and iOS, this application has a set of built-in games and helps keep photos and videos of your remarkable moments in one place.

Profee

This is the app to help you show how much you care. If you are in the UK or Europe while your partner is staying in India, Profee is your most profitable and reliable option to send money to your loved one. Profee boasts a beneficial rate for converting British pounds or euros to rupees and a user-friendly interface. With Profee, remittance is as easy as an air kiss: your partner in India won’t even need to register for the service or install the app!

Long distance

Another app for saving your precious memories and chatting in private enables you to see the social media posts of your partner separately. This way, you won’t miss anything special!

Without

This is one more app which allows you to chat with your partner, keeping each other updated and exchanging photos. This app also lets you know what the weather is like in your partner’s place.

After all, creating long-distance relationships that will make both partners happy is easier than it seems. Good luck to you and your special someone!

