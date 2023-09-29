Kylie Jenner stuns in Schiaparelli Gown at Paris Fashion Week; shows support for sister Kendall from front row

Kylie Jenner, renowned for her fashion-forward choices, lit up Paris Fashion Week in a dazzling display at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show. The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul donned a jaw-dropping silver gown adorned with crystals, featuring a seductive halter-neck design and an alluring keyhole cutout.

To complement this opulent attire, Kylie adorned herself with elegant dangling gold earrings and stepped into nude heels from the prestigious fashion house. Her hair, elegantly curled, added the finishing touch to the glamorous look.

Sharing her impeccable style with the world, Kylie posted snapshots of her sparkling ensemble on Instagram, captioning it with a simple, yet impactful, "@schiaparelli." She also graced her followers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse, gracefully posing to Lana Del Ray's "West Coast."

embed Instagram post Praises and admiration poured in, with Scott Disick, the former flame of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, chiming in with "Real-life princess" in the comments.

Kylie also took the opportunity to support her sister, Kendall Jenner, who dazzled as the show's finale model, wearing a strapless red sequin dress and a gravity-defying hairstyle. Kylie enthusiastically documented Kendall's runway moment from the front row.

Post-show, Kendall shared her joy on Instagram and wrote, "!!! closing @schiaparelli tonight. Love you @danielroseberry you legend."

This is not the first time Kylie Jenner has teamed up with Schiaparelli to create memorable fashion moments, as she previously made waves in January during Paris Fashion Week with a dramatic black velvet gown featuring a life-sized lion's head on her shoulder. With the look, she gave a glimpse of her enduring influence in the fashion world.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE