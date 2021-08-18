Kristen Bell shares her mantra for combating anxiety, depression

In a recent interview, the 'Frozen' star opened up about her mental health journey and how she tackles bouts of anxiety and depression as and when they creep up on her.



"I don't wait for those things to find me. I have a preoperative list to combat them because I know they're coming. It's important to remember those feelings that you are having aren't 'your feelings', but rather 'a feeling that is passing through you'. Sometimes, with a mental health issue, you just got to let them live," she reportedly said.



Kristen has a similar approach when it comes to helping her daughters, Lincoln and delta, with their problems. When they burst out crying, she prefers to ask them, "Do you want a solution to this problem you're crying about, or do you just want to let this feeling pass through you?"



As for her 'moments', Bell said, "I will go to my bedroom for 10 minutes, just to reset and regulate."



When she is swamped with work, the actress prefers to log out first and recuperate. "You don't have to give a reason... putting on your gas mask first, and not being embarrassed about that."



For motivation, the 'Good Place' star reminds herself of this quote by Eleanor Roosevelt,"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."



"I just don't consent anymore. I'm not embarrassed about any of the time I need to take to help myself, because that's making me a better me," concluded the actor.

