King Charles sends message of condolence to India's President Droupadi Murmu over deadly Odisha train accident

Britain's King Charles III sent a message of condolence to India's President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, expressing grief over the deadly Odisha train derailment that claimed the lives of at least 275 people and wounded 1,200 others.

In his condolence message, King Charles also recalled memories of his visit to the state of Odisha 43 years ago.

"Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives," Charles was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

“I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts. I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion,” the statement added.

"I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha," the King said.

Earlier on Saturday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed condolences over the train accident in Balasore. He also extended his heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond to the accident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond," his tweet read. My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 3, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin too wished speedy recovery to the ones wounded in the accident. "Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha," read a statement released by Kremlin.

"We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," the Kremlin added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country France stands in solidarity with India. "My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," the French President said in a tweet. My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 3, 2023

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also expressed condolences to the families of the ones who lost their lives.

"PM Modi @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he stated, "I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured." PM Modi @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people, — 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) June 3, 2023

The US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted, "Deeply saddened by a tragic train crash in eastern India with reports of many injured or dead. Our deepest sympathies to all those facing the loss of their loved ones." PM Modi thanks world leaders Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude to the world leaders for their support for the victims of the train accident.

Taking to his official Twitter handle PM Modi said "Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support." Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2023

The accident, involving three trains, is one of the worst in the country and took place in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday night.

