Kate Middleton says she is 'still learning to be royal': 'Not everyone is perfect'

During a visit to a youth charity, the Princess of Wales, Kate, reportedly discussed the challenges she faced in adapting to royal life and raising children with different personalities. As per The Daily Mail, she engaged with girls from a school in Bristol, sharing her own vulnerabilities after losing a game of noughts and crosses to Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes. In a private session with students from St Katherine's School, Kate revealed that she had never aspired to be a royal until she fell in love with William. The princess engaged in conversations about her life and emphasised that she is still learning how to be a royal and deal with the struggle to fit in and be accepted.

Dame Kelly, impressed by Kate's down-to-earth nature, praised her for humanising the role of royalty and acknowledging that not everyone is perfect. Visiting the Percy Community Centre in Bath, Kate witnessed the work of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, a charity founded by the athlete in 2008. The trust utilises sports stars as mentors to support young individuals in developing the necessary skills and confidence for success in education, work, and life. Mental health, particularly among young people, is a cause close to Kate's heart, and she discussed her own journey to becoming a princess and the importance of helping her children navigate the challenges posed by the current mental health crisis.

Dame Kelly expressed hope that the visit, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, would lead to collaboration between the Princess's philanthropic Royal Foundation and the trust across the country. The two women established a warm rapport during their meeting, with Kate encouraging the girls to ask her questions as well. In one interaction, Kate shared her experience of recognising different traits in her three children, highlighting the need to adapt and cater to individual needs when raising children.

As part of the engagement, the Princess of Wales participated in a friendly competition with Dame Kelly Holmes, playing bean-bag noughts and crosses. Kate's team was defeated twice, she showcased her good-natured sportsmanship. The event took place on a sunny day, with the children from St Katherine's School involved in the On Track To Achieve program, mentored by Paralympic gold medalist Liz Johnson.

Known for her impeccable style, Kate appeared effortlessly elegant in a bright yellow blazer from LK Bennett, paired with white trousers and Veja trainers. Her minimalistic makeup and Emily Mortimer earrings complemented her overall look.

