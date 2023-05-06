Kate Middleton looks stunning in an Alexander McQueen design at the coronation

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, looked stunning in a white ensemble at King Charles's coronation ceremony. The momentous day was celebrated with great aplomb in London where nearly 2000 guests from the world over marked their attendance as King Charles III was formally crowned as the new monarch.



The day was also a life-changing day for William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate put her best foot forward in terms of style and was a vision in white in an Alexander McQueen gown. The outfit was made of embroidered ivory silk crape. Over her stunning dress, she wore the ceremonial coronation robe in blue and red.



Her hair was worn in a neat tied in an updo hairstyle. It was her hair accessory that became a talking point as she wore a stunning silver dual-layered leaf-patterned headpiece, made by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

Here at Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation of King Charles III pic.twitter.com/hF704nBtsK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2023 ×

Her accessories came from the pearl drop earrings in her ears which perhaps once belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Diana. She kept her make-up minimal.