Karwa Chauth 2023: Rituals and traditions for newlyweds

Karwa Chauth, a revered Hindu festival celebrated with great fervour, is a time of devotion and prayer, primarily observed by married women. This auspicious day falls on November 1st this year and is particularly significant in North Indian states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth, it occurs during the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. The festival revolves around married women observing a challenging nirjala vrat, or fast without water and food, to pray for their husband's long life and prosperity. They break the fast after moonrise, sighting the moon through a sieve and then gazing at their husband through it.

The husband, in return, offers his wife a morsel of food and a sip of water. While Karwa Chauth is a special occasion for all married women, it carries unique significance for newlywed brides observing their first Karwa Chauth fast. Let's explore the rituals and traditions for these newly married women as they celebrate this special day.

First Karwa Chauth for Newlywed Brides

The first Karwa Chauth is a momentous occasion for any married woman, symbolising the deep bond between her and her husband. Families from both sides consider it a special day, with friends and relatives visiting to convey their best wishes to the newlywed couple. The bride receives gifts from everyone to mark this important milestone.

Newly married women celebrating their first Karwa Chauth should receive thoughtful gifts from their in-laws and their maternal home, signifying the importance of this day. As part of the tradition, the newlywed daughter-in-law should also present a specially curated Baya to her mother-in-law. The Baya typically includes clothing, jewellery, food items, and wedding memorabilia. This gesture symbolises respect and affection and is performed to seek blessings from the mother-in-law.

The Significance of Sargi

Sargi is another crucial ritual of the festival, where the mother-in-law personally presents it to her daughter-in-law on the first Karva Chauth. The Sargi plate includes a variety of items such as fruits, mathri (a kind of fried bread), sweets, dry fruits, and other edibles. Both the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law partake in the Sargi before sunrise. This shared meal strengthens their bond and enhances the sense of togetherness during this special day.

Morning Rituals

On the morning of Karwa Chauth, newly married brides should rise early, take a cleansing bath, and prepare for a day filled with devotion and prayer. The day's activities begin with cleaning the household temple, lighting a diya (lamp), and offering prayers to deities like Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya. Following the prayers, they take a pledge for a nirjala vrat, signifying their commitment to fasting without food or water until they see the moon.

Listening to Karwa Chauth Katha

A significant part of the celebration is listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha, a narrative that recounts the story of Queen Veervati and her devotion to her husband. This story reinforces the importance of the fast and the bond between a husband and wife. Many women gather to listen to the Katha and derive inspiration from its teachings.

Adorning Traditional Attire and Solah Sringar

Newly married brides should wear traditional attire, often in shades of red, considered highly auspicious for the occasion. They engage in Solah Sringar, a term that refers to the sixteen adornments, which includes makeup, jewellery, and mehendi (henna) application on their hands and feet. It's essential to avoid wearing black, brown, and white colours on this day.

While black and white are traditionally considered inauspicious, brown symbolises Rahu and Ketu, the shadow planets in Vedic astrology. Instead, brides can opt for colours like red, pink, yellow, green, and maroon to enhance the festive spirit.

So on your first Karwa Chauth, partake in these rituals and traditions to strengthen your bond with your husband. Remember, it's a day of devotion, togetherness, and celebration, representing the enduring commitment between a husband and wife.

