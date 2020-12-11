Kardashian-Jenner family strike new projects deal with Disney, Hulu

While ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ might be wrapping up in 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family will soon be seen in another role.

The family has signed a new deal with Disney. The announcement came during the company's investor day presentation today.

Starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie, projects will stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney's Star platform worldwide. This pic according to Kim Kardashian is '2020 as a photo'

All such projects will be due in late 2021.

No other details were shared as Disney's press release stated, "Additional details will be shared when available."

Priyanka Chopra's 'Elf on Shelf' challenge involves Oprah Winfrey funnily

Kylie Jenner to Gigi Hadid: Celebrities sparkly holiday decorations of 2020