This pic according to Kim Kardashian is '2020 as a photo'

Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her kids and summed it up as the photo of the year as it reflects the chaotic and crazy life all of us have had this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the 40-year-old mother of four, Kim Kardashian, shared a photo of her daughter North West with agitated niece Penelope Disick. The two can be seen toughing it out as they scream. Kim looks like she’s in the middle of the two tantrum-throwing girls as she tries to diffuse the situation.

She captioned the picture: “2020 as a photo”.

Kim Kardashian is the mother of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with husband Kanye West. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian timeline: Romance, marriage and scandals

Check out the photo in full:

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that showed a glimpse of the family's life in quarantine, Kim spoke to good pal Khadijah Haqq to air out some parenting grievances.

She can be heard saying: “I literally am feeling like an awful mom just letting her cry in the other room and figuring it out. It's just like, I can't,” she said referring to daughter Chicago.

“I think it's just really overwhelming because every last task is my responsibility and it's really hard to juggle it all with four kids.”

Kim was recently slammed online for a birthday trip to a private Tahitian island that included jetting 50 friends to stay at a resort that costs upwards of $20K per night. People slammed the Kardashian clan for overspending at a time when pandemic has struck businesses and employment in general.