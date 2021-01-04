Jennifer Lopez reveals the secret behind her flawless skin

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the secret behind her flawless skin. The singer-actor now has a new skincare line called JLo Beauty and demonstrated the entire line in form of a routine-to-follow.

In the post-New Year's video, Lopez is seen wearing her stage makeup from a recent performance, which she notes is “a lot of makeup.” The pop star starts her 3-step nighttime skincare routine by going in with her new cleanser. She only puts a quarter-size of the product on her face before scrubbing off her makeup by hand. “Wash away 2020,” she joked.



In the remainder of her 8-minute video, Lopez demonstrates the rest of her routine by moving on to her serum, which she says gives her “more glow than when I had the makeup on.”

Lopez then closed out her video by using her 'wonder-cream'.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Lopez revealed that she has never tried Botox. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing,” she said during a Zoom call with beauty editors. “I’m more about a natural approach to skincare. I think it starts first, honestly, with who you are on the inside and that shows on your face on the outside. That’s number one.”

Lopez is stressing how much care and effort she's put into her line. “We’ve spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations...all to make sure we created the perfect products for YOU to get THAT GLOW," she wrote alongside the Instagram video of her makeup removal process. “I am so proud of what we came up with and I know you’re going to love it. We’re JUST GETTING STARTED!!!!"

