Is 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown dating Jon Bon Jovi's son?

New couple alert! 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly in a relationship with singer Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi.



The two were recently spotted on the streets of New York walking hand in hand which led to fans speculating about their relationship.



The couple were clicked walking down the street holding hands, carrying Millie's therapy dog Winnie in a tote bag. Both were dressed casually and wore masks.

The two are yet confirm their relationship to the press. Although, hints of the new romance has been there since March as the two often comment on each other's posts on Instagram.



Jake also showed fans a selfie of him and Millie in the car earlier this month, which he captioned as "BFF."



The relationship rumours come after her split with rugby player Joseph Robinson in August 2020. The 17-year-old actress was previously lined David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo.