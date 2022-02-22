Instagram star Kili Paul honoured by Indian High Commission in Tanzania

The love keeps pouring in for Internet star Kili Paul. The Tanzanian Instagrammer who has risen to fame in the past few months by lip singing to popular Bollywood numbers was recently honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania.



The Indian High Commission posted about the “special visitor” on Twitter who has “won millions of hearts in India”.



"Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania," tweeted Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022 ×

Paul too shared photos of his visit on Instagram and wrote, "I’m so happy being honored by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA 🇹🇿🇮🇳its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my indian supporter without u I wouldn’t be here more to come JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇹🇿❤️"

The star has over 2.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app where he often performs to trending songs from Bollywood.



Indian actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha are some of his celebrity followers.

Often, his sister Neema Paul is also seen performing with him on the videos. The brother-sister duo are always seen dressed in their traditional attire lip singing Bollywood numbers and enacting some of the popular dialogues from Hindi films.

One of his recent posts was about the wildly popular ‘Kacha Badam'. Kili Paul's sister Neema is seen performing alongside him enthusiastically.