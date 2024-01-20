India to host Miss World pageant after 28 years

In an exciting development for the global entertainment industry, the Miss World Organization has officially appointed EndemolShine India as the producer for the upcoming 71st Miss World Festival, a global extravaganza that will be streamed and telecast across the world. This marks a significant milestone as the prestigious event returns to India after 28 years, promising a grand celebration of female achievement and women's empowerment.

Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Ms. Julia Evelyn Morley, expressed her excitement, stating, "Returning to India, a country that I adore, and inviting 120 National winners to experience the beauty of this nation is a tremendous honour. We will be bringing the world to India and showcasing India to the world."

Scheduled to take place between February 18th and March 9th, 2024, the festival will be hosted across several spectacular venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The series of events will kick off with "The Opening Ceremony" and "India Welcomes the World Gala" on February 20th, hosted by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) at the stunning Hotel Ashok in New Delhi. The festival will culminate with the dazzling 71st Miss World global finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th.

This monumental event, renowned for propelling the profiles of eminent personalities like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chillar, has been pivotal in enhancing India's stature on the global stage.

The Miss World pageant, established in 1951, extends beyond traditional beauty contests, fostering a new paradigm focused on empowering women through humanitarian service. The 71st Miss World Festival will feature various competitions and charitable initiatives, emphasising the qualities that make these young women ambassadors of change. Each contestant will have their own media channel on the MissWorld.com platform, allowing them to showcase why they should advance to the Top 20 finalists.



The key competitions and milestones during the festival comprise: