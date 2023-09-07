In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns at Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week event

Priyanka Chopra turned up as a smoke show at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour event at the New York Fashion Week. She attended the event dressed in a see-through metallic dress and black bikini set inside, leaving very less to imagination while looking like a million bucks. The actress was among the high profiles from the entertainment world who made it to the event. Others who attended the NYFW event were Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Grace, and many others.

Priyanka is a brand ambassador of Victoria's Secret

Priyanka Chopra attended the event not only as part of the guest list but also happens to be the brand ambassador of the US lingerie giant. She looked like the star she is as she walked the pink carpet at the event.

Several fan pages took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra from the Victoria's Secret event. Priyanka’s sheer dress was from the Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli's Fall/Winter 23 Ready To Wear collection. Her dress though sheer was decked up with hundreds of golden sequin embellishments. The dress came with full sleeves and a floor-length design. She accessorised the look with her long tresses and a metallic black belt that clinched her waist. She paired gold rings, and hoop earrings with the look for the night.

Watch Adarsh Gourav's exclusive interview on working with Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger, his upcoming Hollywood films, and more:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra, on the work front, was last seen in Prime Video’s Citadel with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Their show has been greenlit for season 2 and is also being made in several countries as an adaptation of theirs.

Also, a lot of limelight has been on Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas as the latter's elder brother recently announced divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.