High fashion or wacky? These $450 Big Yellow Boots Crocs are breaking the internet, but would you buy them?

The high fashion world is buzzing with excitement and controversy over the latest collaboration between Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF and the iconic footwear brand Crocs. This unexpected partnership has resulted in the creation of the eye-catching Big Yellow Boots, a fusion of MSCHF's distinctive design aesthetics and Crocs' renowned comfort along with its iconic hole pattern and strap.

The Big Yellow Boots is a playful twist on the original Big Red Boots and the design has sent shockwaves through the fashion industry. The mid-calf accessory is blurring the lines between daring fashion and wearable art. And netizens are unable to keep their calm as pictures and videos of celebrities posing in them go viral.

One unexpected advocate for this audacious footwear is none other than Paris Hilton. The media personality and fashion influencer has been spotted flaunting the Big Yellow Boots across various platforms, channelling Uma Thurman's iconic Kill Bill style.

Several other stars like Victoria Beckham, Maluma, Lil Durk, and Tommy Cash have been seen rocking the daring look. Check out the pictures below!

Paris Hilton for MSCHF’s Big Yellow Boot (2023) pic.twitter.com/OcuyHBIlrs — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) July 24, 2023

Only YAWNZZN can pull off MSCHF’s big yellow crocs boots 💛 pic.twitter.com/R8O7j2fC6I — yawnzone 💜 (@allaboutyeonjun) August 4, 2023

Also read: Beyoncé shines in custom Gaurav Gupta crystal bodysuit during Renaissance world tour

The Big Yellow Boots have drawn comparisons to beloved pop culture characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Big Bird, solidifying their status as a statement piece that can't be ignored.

Despite the enthusiastic reception from some quarters, the Big Yellow Boots have ignited a polarising debate among fashion enthusiasts and social media users. On platforms like TikTok, users have shared a range of opinions.

One user quipped, "SpongeBob got competition fr [for real]," highlighting the playful and unconventional nature of the design. Others, however, voiced their disappointment, with one lamenting, "I got excited for this collab just for it to be a big red boot dupe but somehow more stupid."

The bold and unconventional nature of the collaboration has even led some fans of both MSCHF and Crocs to question the fusion. One sceptic commented, "Crocs, as much as I love you, no." However, amid the diverse reactions, there are those who embrace the eccentricity and uniqueness of the Big Yellow Boots. "Ok, they look kinda weird but I still want to buy them," a user wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, one TikToker admitted, "This is so dumb and I hate it... How do I buy it?" showcasing the allure of the avant-garde design.

MSCHF's reputation for pushing creative boundaries is not new. They previously made headlines with their microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag worth a staggering $63,000, a testament to their penchant for eyebrow-raising art and design.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE