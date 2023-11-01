Heidi Klum stuns in a peacock costume for her annual Halloween gala 

No Halloween is complete without Heidi Klum. Each year, fans eagerly wait for the supermodel's costume for Halloween which is known to be different and eyeball grabbing for its creativity. After much fanfare and teasers, the supermodel revealed a spectacular display on Tuesday night and came dressed as a peacock in her highly anticipated Halloween party.



The German-born icon turned heads with her grand entrance on the red carpet, accompanied by Cirque du Soleil performers who made for elaborate tail feathers of her peacock costume.



Kulm's husband Tom Kaulitz added a whimsical touch and dressed as a peacock egg- complimenting his wife's elaborate costume.



The duo's coordinated ensemble showcased a blend of humour and innovation and expectedly turned heads much to the delight of the attendees.

For decades Klum's Halloween bash has been an eagerly awaited event, attracting celebrities since its inception in 2000.



Klum started teasing fans about her costume on social media days ahead of Halloween and shared curious details on the morning of Halloween.



The supermodel is known for outlanding, creative, eye-popping Halloween get-ups and in the past has dressed up as Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and a giant rain worm among others.

Klum shared, “A lot of planning goes into it. First, you have to have an idea. And the idea for me was to do something with many, many people.”