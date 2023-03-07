Happy International Women's Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages, Images, status & ideas for WhatsApp and FB

International Women's Day 2023: Instead of being a day that celebrates women, International Women's Day has become a chance for several brands to sell their coupons. Every year companies wait until March 8 to announce their discounts for the day. The objective of International Women's Day is not 'tokenism.' It is to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and recognise the contribution of women. International Women's Day was a step towards smashing the patriarchy and raising voices against the rituals that spoil our society. However, the aim of International Women's Day has become blurry in the light of capitalism. Many women feel that the world has deviated from the true meaning of women's day.



However, something that can make this world a better place is kindness and communication. If you are diligent about International Women's Day, you must wish the women in your life. We have got you covered with International Women's Day wishes.

History of International Women's Day

Women's Day celebrations have been an annual tradition for almost a century. Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland were the first nations to celebrate International Women's Day. When women obtained the right to vote in Soviet Russia in 1917, they designated March 8 as a national holiday. People hold various events and activities to encourage women to pursue their dreams. This day also serves as a chance to call humanity's attention to the developments that can result in equal opportunity for all women. The theme of Women's Day in 2023 is 'Choose To Challenge.'

International Women's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes & Messages



"Happy International Women's Day! Here's to celebrating all the amazing women in our lives and working towards gender equality together."



"On this International Women's Day, I want to acknowledge and appreciate all the incredible women who have paved the way for us and continue to inspire us every day."



"Wishing all the strong, resilient, and inspiring women out there a very happy International Women's Day! Keep shining and breaking barriers!"



"To all the women who have made a difference in my life, thank you and Happy International Women's Day! Your strength and determination continue to inspire me."



"Today, let's celebrate the achievements of women and pledge to support each other in the fight for gender equality. Happy International Women's Day!"