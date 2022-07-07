Happy Eid al Adha 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, images, greetings to share

Eid al Adha is one of the biggest and important festivals in Islam. It celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, who sacrificed his son Ismail. Eid al Adha refers to the "festival of sacrifice", in which an animal is sacrificed to prove the devotion to Allah after which the offerings are distributed among family and friends and also given to people in need. The god replaced Prophet Ibrahim's son with a lamb, which is the reason why an animal is sacrificed in the festival. A prayer is done in mosques before the sacrifice, in which a huge number of people gather. The festival is usually known as Bakra Eid, Greater Eid, Hari Raya Haji, Eid Al Kabeer. The festival is celebrated almost for four days. Just a day before the festival, Haj is conducted. Haj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. UAE has even announced a four-day long holiday for the festival from July 8 to July 11.

On Eid al Adha, sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty.

Wising you a safe and blessed Eid al Adha with happiness and health. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing your and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid al Adha. Eid Mubarak!

Dil jalte aur jagmagate rahe,

hum aapko isi tarah yaad karte rahe,

Jab tak zindagi hai, ye dua hai humar,

Aap Eid ke chand ki tarah jagmagate rahe…

May the blessing of Allah fill your life with peace, joy and prosperity.

May Allah accept our sacrifices and let us not forget the needy ones during this Eid, Ameen!

Eid Mubarak 2022!

May the spirit of faith and warmth of love brighten your path towards enlightenment and may Allah bless everyone with peace and grace.

Eid al Adha is being celebrated with much fervour and happiness. Countries where the festival is celebrated widely, like the UAE, has also released a set of COVID-19 guidelines, seeing the rising number of cases such as wearing masks and social distancing is mandatory and many other.