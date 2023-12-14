Hair extensions care: Expert shares tips for maintenance and styling

The holiday season is almost upon us and with winters serving as a perfect time for weddings in India, it’s time to bring out all the bling you need to get ready for a busy month ahead. While a lot has been said about makeup and accessories that bring a whole look together, we hardly put emphasis on haircare and hair extensions. A massive industry with a growing clientele every year, hair extensions are a must if you are someone who likes to play around with their hair, experimenting with new looks for every party.

The best part about hair extensions is that they are an all-season accessory that not only add length and volume to the hair but enhance the whole look. While hair extensions are designed to make you look your best, they need your care to retain their fresh and natural appearance. We got in touch with Jitendra Sharma, Founder and CEO of HairOriginals, and he shared with us some effective maintenance and styling tips that will help you care for your clip-ins, sew-ins, tape-ins, and DIY hair extensions, the right way to retain their appearance and extend their shelf-life.

Here are some expert tips for proper hair extension care and styling:

Be gentle with the brushing

Brush your hair extensions frequently in a day to keep issues like tangling and matting at bay. However, pulling harshly at your hair damages hair extensions and loosens the grip. To avoid this, we advise using a wide-toothed comb or soft-bristled brush. Remember to detangle hair extensions from the ends and slowly work to the roots.

Wash with care

Just like natural hair, you should wash your hair extensions at least twice a week to prevent dirt and product buildup. The best bet to ensure gentle cleansing is to opt for a sulphate-free shampoo and a low-pH conditioner. Since getting the roots of hair extensions wet can loosen them, you should be mindful when washing your hair. To ensure this, massage the shampoo gently on your hair and apply the conditioner only on its end.

Blot and squeeze

Heat can damage your hair extensions, so it is best to avoid using it to dry your hair. Instead, try the blot and squeeze method to remove excess water with a soft towel and allow your tresses to air dry. However, if you are in a hurry to reach somewhere and must use a blow dryer, keep the heat setting at the lowest to ensure minimum damage.

Go easy on styling

First thing first, keep heat styling to a minimum when wearing hair extensions. If you want to style your hair extensions, use a heat protectant spray before it. Popular heat styling tools, including flat and curling irons, can damage your hair extensions. This is why we recommend avoiding heat styling whenever possible or picking a high-quality natural hair extension that can withstand heat and aggressive styling.

Care for curls

Curls are a great way to add bounce and volume to hair. However, if you do not follow the correct technique, you can end up damaging your hair extensions. For beginners, we suggest using lightweight flexi rods or foam rollers instead of heated styling tools for minimal damage to the hair extensions. However, leaving the hair tools overnight should be avoided as they are most likely to cause tangling. In this case, the best option is to go for a curly hair extension to avoid these hassles.

Up for updos

Be it special occasions or formal gatherings, updos have been a go-to style for ladies for a long time. However, classic hairstyles are notorious for pulling on hair extensions. So, we recommend being gentle when pulling hair back into a bun, braid, or ponytail to minimise tugging. Alternatively, you can use a ready-to-use bun, ponytail, or braided extensions for better styling.