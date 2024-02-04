From Deepika Padukone to Pooja Hegde: Outfit inspiration for Valentine's Day

The colour red is a timeless classic in everyone's wardrobe and is an ideal one for Valentine's Day. Whether it's a saree, a top, or a dress, you can never go wrong with the red. Over the years, we've seen many stars embracing this colour and opting for its various elegant shades. As Valentine's Day is around the corner, it's the perfect time for us to take us from these Bollywood beauties as they are fearless fashionistas and their recent stunning appearances are evidence of it.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hedge looked incredibly stylish and confident in a high-slit red gown. Her bold choice exuded elegance and power, proving her ability to rock any outfit with grace.

Deepika Padukone

Superstar Deepika Padukone showcased her fashion-forward nature by wearing this simple yet gorgeous dress. Her choice demonstrated her willingness to experiment with chic looks while looking ravishing and captivating.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stunned in a shimmery cutout gown, exuding glamour and allure. Her ability to effortlessly carry such a bold and glamorous look adds to her charismatic persona.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra effortlessly pulled off this off-shoulder two-piece ensemble, which featured a long train at the back. Her impeccable fashion sense and unique style set her apart.

Alia Bhatt