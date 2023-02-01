FM Nirmala Sitharaman opts for a handloom saree to present Budget 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a red and black temple border handloom saree as she entered the Lok Sabha to present Budget 2023 on Wednesday. FM Sitharaman opted for a red and black temple border saree with intricate Kasuti threadwork all over. The beautiful saree is a handloom saree usually weaved in the southern part of India. The Kasuti work is particularly done on garments in Karnataka, a southern state in India. A staunch supporter of traditional handlooms ever since she became the Finance Minister, Sitharaman has always opted to promote handloom sarees when presenting the Union budget in the past years.



With a red digital tablet in hand, Sitharaman looked elegant as she posed for photographs in front of the Ministry of Finance, Central Secretariat on Wednesday morning. She completed her simple look with a small bindi on her forehead and gold bangles.

Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Union Budget 2023 at 11am today



This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections.

The Finance Minister has promoted handloom sarees in the past. Here's a look at her sartorial choices in the past budget sessions.



In 2022, Sitharaman wore a rust and maroon handloom Bomkai saree which is typically weaved in Orissa. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours, brown and red, that many feel represents resilience, dependability, security, safety, warmth, love and power.





In 2021, Sitharaman wore a classic red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in the south Indian state of Telangana also known as the 'silk city of India'. Follow LIVE update of the Union Budget 2023 here





In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a bright yellow-gold silk saree. The yellow colour is often considered a sacred colour which stands for prosperity.