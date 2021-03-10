Final installment of Fifty Shades book as Told by Christian Grey to be released in June

Fifty Shades of Grey book will now release soon and for the final time as the last installment in the trilogy is due to drop on June 1.

Told this time from Christian Grey’s point of view, the book is much-anticipated by the fans of the books and the subsequent series that were a spinoff of the popular books by EL James.

The book essays the intense-romantic relationship between Christian and Anastasia Steele.

The announcement was made by the author who shared a piece of ‘Save the Date’ wedding style teaser art along with the promise that the cover for ‘Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian would be revealed soon.

The post reads: "SAVE THE DATE!! Freed (Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian) will be with you in North America and the UK on June 1, 2021. Pre-orders will be available shortly at your favorite retailer. Dates for other territories to follow."

The book will wrap up the series' second trilogy after the previous releases of ‘Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian’ and ‘Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian’.

The latest book comes six years after James published her first spin-off from Christian's point of view, ‘Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian’.