Experience the magic of Kenya beyond Maasai Mara

Great news for Indians: Kenya has included India among countries exempt from the quarantine list .. Indians can now apply for visa online at www.ecitizen.go.ke for approximately 50USD and fly directly from Mumbai to Nairobi thrice a week to the beautiful country.

Kenya in July 2020, was awarded by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the Safe Travel Stamp after adopting the global health and hygiene protocols dubbed ‘Safe Travels.’ This was followed by the destination becoming the first country globally to be awarded the recommended status of the ‘Safer Tourism Seal’ by Rebuilding Travel.

To date, about 206 countries can visit Kenya and are exempted from quarantine, the approved list of countries is continuously updated based on the present situation. In view of this, Kenya continues to showcase Magical Kenya with the aim of giving visitors a glimpse into its astounding variety of landscapes, flora and fauna, as well as communities and cultures, sports and adventure, beaches, extensive safari options, and much more which the country has to offer!

The Nature’s Pride

Kenyan destinations like Northern Kenya, introduces you to Kenya’s cultural heartland — lake Turkana also known as the Jade Sea is the world’s largest desert lake, a world heritage site and a pure desert landscape, while the South has the Maasai plains which comprises of the world’s most diverse wildlife parks, reserves and conservancies.

Additionally, the country boasts of numerous conservancies and sanctuaries supported by the Kenyan Government, local communities and strong foundations. These include:

· The Malindi Marine Park — a park dedicated to the preservation of sea animals

· Lamu Marine Conservation Trust - dedicated to protecting turtles in Lamu

· David Sheldrick's Elephant Orphanage - for the protection and preservation of elephants and rhinos

…and much more!

Enjoy The Safari!

The Wildlife safaris are one of the most captivating highlights of the country as well as the entire African continent. From the great annual wildebeest migration— which is referred to as the eighth wonder of the world — to the breath-taking landscapes and amazing flora and fauna, it will be a memorable and never-ending safari for you!

Nairobi National Park, the world’s only wildlife park located within the capital city, offers beautiful view and the chance to observe lions, zebras, giraffes and many more wildlife species closely. For bird lovers, Kenya boasts over 1,100 recorded species of birds, and is said to be Africa’s most outstanding bird-watching destinations.

Get Ready for the Adventure of Your Life!

Kenya presents to you numerous enjoyable experiences and dates with nature such as swimming with dolphins at the coast, dining or enjoying your meals in the wild company of the animals, and much more.

For those who love nature, there is the Western part of the country to watch beautiful sunsets along the shores of Lake Victoria and beach lovers can stroll along the sparkling white sandy beaches at the coast.

Additionally, sports lovers can indulge in sports like golf, the Rhino Charge, an annual off-road motor event which raises funds for the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, water sports like Tarka Fishing, surfing, zip lining, horse riding, and much more!

Embrace the Culture

Kenya is a wonderful melting pot of colourful and exhilarating festivals that celebrate the country’s culture and historical diversity. Every festival is an adventure, and offers you an opportunity to experience the fascinating and immensely enjoyable Kenyan culture

Festivals like Maralal Annual International Camel Derby held in Samburu, Northern Kenya, every August, Lake Turkana Festival, The Lewa Marathon, Lamu Cultural Festival, etc. are some of the festivals and events that celebrate Kenya’s rich culture.

There is also the thrilling affair of Kenyan culinary culture. From the Arabic influenced dishes of Mombasa to indulgent “street food,” one can find trendy spots and affordable eateries to relish the authentic local delicacies.

In addition to that, you can find nightclubs, theatre plays to music festivals and much more to make your time spent here memorable.

Updated Travel Guidelines for Kenya

Indian travellers, need to have a valid COVID-19 negative PCR test certificate conducted within 96 hours before travel. Children below the age of 5 years are not required to undergo COVID-19 negative PCR test to enter Kenya.

All travellers must submit duly filled the travellers’ locator form before travel here and thereafter submit daily health information to “jitenge” platform for 14 consecutive days. All those visiting from India and other permitted countries do not need to follow mandatory 14 days quarantine.

You can find more details on the travel guidelines here.

Click here to plan your trip to Magical Kenya now!

1. For more details on immigration/online visa application, please click here

2. Click here to know about the list of countries allowed to travel into the country.

DISCLAIMER: This is sponsored content. WION doesn't endorse or evaluate the advertised product, service, or company nor any of the claims made.