Eminem releases 'Higher' music video featuring Dana White and Michael Eaves

The UFC’s Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves co-star in Eminem’s new music video for 'Higher', released recently by the rapper.

The video debuted ahead of Saturday night’s Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC event.

In the clip, which features a mock SportsCenter interview segment midway through, Eminem gets ready for “a battle for the ages” — amping himself up with “Higher,” off of the rapper’s Music to be Murdered By – Side B album.

“All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling/ I go higher than I’ve ever f—in’ been,” Eminem sings in the chorus.





“We have always been interested in fostering the synergy between music and sports and along with ESPN we have created many great moments together,” David Nieman, VP of sports and gaming for Interscope Geffen A&M said in a statement. “Working together to amplify Eminem’s artistic vision in such a unique way for this highly anticipated UFC event is absolutely a high point.”