Elliot Page shows off his perfect six-packs in a new mirror selfie

Elliot Page is showing off his new sculpting abs. The actor flaunted six-pack abs in a shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram recently.



Page had clearly stuck to his fitness regime during the food-filled Thanksgiving festivities as he proudly showed off his toned abs.

"Oh good my new phone works," Page captioned the post.

The image obviously brought in lot of attention from fans and friends alike. "Brooooo," wrote Tommy Dorfman. "New phone??" Awkwafina commented. Rain Phoenix responded with a series of fire emojis.

This isn't the first time that Page has shared shirtless photos since the time he came out as a transperson. Earlier in May, he had revealed the outcome of his top surgery in a poolside photo celebrating his first men's swimsuit.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page captioned the photo, using the hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."

The 34-year-old has been open about his gender transition and his top surgery (subcutaneous mastectomy), a surgical procedure that, for trans men, removes breast tissue, alleviating gender dysphoria.

In an interview with TIME in March, Page had revealed that he was recovering after undergoing top surgery in December when he came out as transgender, reintroducing himself as Elliot and updating his gender pronouns to "he/they."

He told Oprah Winfrey later that he decided to open up about the procedure. "I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons. I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life."



"I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, but I do also believe it is life-saving and it's the case for so many people," he continued.

"Because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."

