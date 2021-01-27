Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner a month after coming out as a trans man

Actor Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner after three years of marriage. The 33-year-old actor filed for divorce in a Manhattan court.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the pair said in a joint statement on Tuesday. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends," the couple added.

Their split comes over three years after they announced their surprise marriage just after New Year's in 2018. The former couple began dating in 2017.

Page was recently in news for coming out as a trans man. He came out as gay in 2014 and in December 2020, he revealed he identified himself as a transman. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Page had written, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Portner was, at that time, extended her support of Page. "Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Emma Portner is a dance instructor at Broadway Dance Center. She has choreographed and featured in for Justin Bieber's music video 'Life Is Worth Living'.