Dwayne Johnson's college football card sells for this whopping amount

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson college football rookie card just sold for a whopping price of $45K.



The wrestler turned actor shared the news on his Instagram along with a picture of his rookie card and revealed that the card sold after 50 bids, ahead of the Super Bowl.



"This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card's value continues to rise has become so surreal to me. Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream," Johnson wrote. "Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later...On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder!". The cards were originally created in 1994 and reportedly given out at the Orange Bowl that season.

Earlier, he played for the University of Miami as a defensive lineman and was a part of the 1991 national championship team.



Johnson’s original dream was to play in the NFL but unfortunately, he stepped back and decided to follow in his father's footsteps and took wrestling as a profession and become a WWE champion for years leading up to his movie career.