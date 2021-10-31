Dressed to impress! Carrie Johnson, Brigitte Macron look uber stylish at G20 summit

Trust the first ladies of thr world to make strong, impressive fashion statements wherever they go!

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron's partner Brigitte sure know how to make heads turn at global events such as the G20 summit in Rome.

In light of husband Boris Johnson's eco plea at COP26 on Sunday, pregnant Carrie Johnson recycled a red blazer, which she teamed with a floral dress and kitten heels.

Another first lady who stood out for her impeccable fashion sense was Begona Sanchez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. She stepped out in a plaid cropped blazer, matching flared pleated skirt and nude sock boots.

Rocking the Parisan style, yet again, is French first lady Brigitte Macron. For the occasion, she was seen sporting a navy and black silk shirt, a pleated maxi skirt and power heels.

