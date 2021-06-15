Disneyland Resort allows visitors to drop masks if fully vaccinated

No masks will be needed henceforth for visitors of Disneyland Resort. In new guidelines, the fantasy park doesn’t need fully vaccinated guests to wear a mask inside the theme park from June 15.

Guests visiting the Californian theme park will not be required to show proof of vaccination. Guests who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask at all times, other than when dining.

In a statement, the theme park said, “When the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear an appropriate face covering while on the bus transportation from the lot to the parks.”

The announcement comes as the state is set to fully reopen its economy on Tuesday following more than a year when businesses were shuttered due to the pandemic.

Beginning June 15, the theme park will also once again allow guests from out of state to visit. The reservation system will remain in place, the theme park noted.

Disneyland and California Adventure reopened April 30 after being shuttered for more than a year.