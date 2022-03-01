Did former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna actually join the military forces to fight Russia? The model explains

Days after a post of former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna holding a gun went viral, the beauty queen has given a clarification.



In the viral post, the former beauty queen was seen holding a gun and in a military uniform of sorts. The model was lauded on the Internet as most assumed that she had joined the Ukrainian army to fight the Russians.

Turns out that Leena, who represented Ukraine in the Miss Grand International competition in 2015 had not really joined any army. In a post shared on Monday, she clarified that her earlier photo was only meant to inspire.



"I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human,” she said. “Just a person, like all people of my country."



"I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine - strong, confident and powerful," Lenna added.



Her post last week showed her in tactical gear and holding a gun, but later she has clarified that the weapon was actually an airsoft gun.



In one post she said, “Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed." The post was later deleted.

Lenna may have not joined the forces but several civilians in Ukraine have volunteered and have been fighting alongside the Ukrainian army since Russia's invasion began last Thursday.



Not just its own people, Ukraine has reportedly also invited international volunteers to join its legion to fight against Russia.

“Anyone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe and the world can come and stand side by side with Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st century,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.