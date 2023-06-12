Bleisure travel explained! All you need to know about the new work trend

In today's fast-paced world, finding a balance between work and play is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. With the growing trend of "Bleisure Travel", professionals are finding ways to blend business trips with leisure activities, creating a unique and fulfilling travel experience. Let's learn more about this latest work trend. What is Bleisure Travel? Bleisure travel, a portmanteau of "business" and "leisure", refers to the practice of combining business trips with leisure activities. It involves extending your stay beyond the work-related commitments to explore the destination, immerse yourself in the local culture, and enjoy recreational pursuits.

With the advancement of technology and flexible work arrangements, professionals now have the opportunity to optimise their travel experiences by adding a touch of leisure to their work trips. Benefits of Bleisure Travel Bleisure travel offers numerous benefits, both personally and professionally. Let's explore some advantages this growing trend provides:

Enhanced work-life balance

By incorporating leisure activities into your business trips, you can achieve a better work-life balance. This balance promotes overall well-being and productivity.

Reduced stress

Adding leisure time to your itinerary allows you to unwind and recharge, reducing stress levels associated with work-related responsibilities.

Cultural immersion

Bleisure travel allows you to explore local attractions, indulge in authentic cuisine, and engage with the local community, offering a more immersive travel experience.

Networking opportunities

Extending your stay allows you to network with local professionals and build meaningful connections, which can benefit your career in the long run.

Cost optimisation

Combining work and leisure travel can be cost-effective, as your employer may cover certain expenses related to your business trip, such as flights and accommodation. Tips for a successful Bleisure trip WION spoke to Manoj Malhotra, Founder of Travelling Mantra, to learn how to make the most of your bleisure travel experience. The entrepreneur shared the following tips:

Plan in advance: Research your destination and create a detailed itinerary for both your work commitments and leisure activities. This will help you make the most of your limited time.

Check company policies: Familiarise yourself with your company's policies regarding bleisure travel. Ensure you comply with any guidelines or requirements set by your employer.

Communicate with your employer: Discuss your intentions of incorporating leisure time into your business trip with your employer. Seek their approval and clarify any questions or concerns they may have.

Separate work and leisure: Maintain a clear boundary between work-related tasks and leisure activities. Dedicate specific time slots for each, ensuring you fulfil your professional responsibilities without compromising your leisure time.

Make the most of weekends: If your work commitments allow, consider extending your stay over the weekend to maximise your leisure experience. Use this time to explore the destination's attractions or engage in recreational activities.

Stay organised: Keep all necessary documents, such as travel itineraries, accommodation details, and important contacts, readily accessible. Utilise travel apps and digital tools to streamline your planning process. Top Bleisure travel destinations in India Whether you're a local or an international traveller visiting India for business, the country offers many destinations that seamlessly combine work and leisure. From bustling metropolises to serene landscapes, here are some top bleisure travel destinations in India:

Mumbai - India's financial capital is home to Bollywood, vibrant nightlife, and iconic attractions like the Gateway of India.

Delhi - The capital city of India is known for its rich history, architectural wonders such as the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, and bustling markets like Chandni Chowk.

Bengaluru - The "IT hub of India" has a pleasant climate, diverse culinary scene, and vibrant nightlife.

Jaipur - The "Pink City" is known for its majestic palaces, such as the Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort, and vibrant cultural festivals.

Goa - Famous for its stunning beaches, water sports, vibrant nightlife, and laid-back atmosphere, perfect for unwinding after work.

Kerala - A tropical paradise with tranquil backwaters, lush tea plantations, and rejuvenating Ayurvedic retreats.

Udaipur - The "City of Lakes" is known for its picturesque lakeside palaces, romantic ambience, and stunning sunsets.

Kolkata - The cultural capital of India will stun you with its colonial architecture, literary heritage, and mouthwatering street food.

Chennai - A blend of tradition and modernity, with ancient temples, pristine beaches, and a thriving IT industry.

Hyderabad - A city of contrasts, offering historic landmarks like the Charminar, delicious biryani, and a booming technology sector.

These destinations showcase the diversity of India, providing ample opportunities for both business and leisure activities.

Bleisure travel blends work and play, allowing professionals to find a balance between their responsibilities and leisure activities. India offers diverse destinations like Goa, Darjeeling, and Udaipur that cater to both business and leisure. By incorporating leisure into business trips, individuals can enhance work-life balance, reduce stress, immerse themselves in different cultures, and build valuable connections.

Embracing this growing trend provides a fulfilling travel experience. So, next time you travel for work, consider exploring the destination, unwinding, and creating lasting memories. Enjoy the best of both worlds with bleisure travel.

