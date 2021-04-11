Beyonce shares photos with Jay-Z from their 'Sin City' getaway

Beyoncé and Jay Z had a romantic getaway on their 13th wedding anniversary and their photos together are proof.



Beyoncé uploaded a series of stylish new photos from a trip to Sin City with Jay-Z.





On Saturday, the singer’s official website was updated with a number of pictures, many of Beyoncé herself, but some featuring Jay-Z, too. The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary last week, on April 4.

The singer shared some plane ride and date pictures in a gallery that was simply labeled “Sin City.”

Over on Instagram later on, Beyoncé mostly posted the same pictures, plus a fun GIF with her husband.

A couple of weeks ago, she gave a rare glimpse at some family snapshots, in which she was seen enjoying a carefree beach day with her children in Malibu.