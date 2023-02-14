Banksy unveils new art on Valentine's Day highlighting domestic abuse against women

Elusive artist Banksy marked Valentine's Day by unveiling his new artwork on social media. The artwork has been created on a white wall and highlights domestic violence against women. Titled Valentine's day mascara, the artwork was shared by the artist on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The artwork depicts a quintessential Fifties housewife wearing yellow washing-up gloves and a pinafore over her dress appearing to push her husband into a chest freezer. While she is shown to be smiling, she has a swollen eye and a chipped tooth that becomes more visible at a closer look at the artwork.



According to fans commenting on social media, the artwork has been done on a wall off Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent.



In the photos posted by the Bristol-born artist, there is a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.