Balenciaga gets called out for pricing shoelace earrings for $250

Would you wear shoelaces as earrings? Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has introduced new earrings in the market which are literally shoe laces tied in a bow. The earrings have been dissed not just by the masses but even high fashion snobs and websites.



Most cannot seem to digest the price of the earrings. The fashion brand has priced the shoelace earrings at USD 250. The earrings are literally shoe laces glued to earring backs.



Highsnobsociety, a fashion watchdog of sorts on Instagram, shared an image of the new earrings and wrote, "Every so often something lands on our desk that’s just too stupid to let lie."



"Regardless of whether MATCHESFASHION describes them as an example of "Demna’s ability to incorporate everyday objects into the house’s jewellery collections," they simply are shoelaces with earrings glued to them."

Several fans on social media were quick to call out the brand for its bizarre sense of fashion.



“Balenciaga is a social experiment,” a user wrote. "Isn’t that that their ethos or mission statement??? What will people buy cuz somebody said it was cool??" another commented

.

"I’d be charging more if I was them lmao," someone added.

"THANK YOU for calling this out. Sometimes we need people within the industry to remind others of humanity,” a person said.

“Balenciaga is trolling at this point,” an Instagram user replied.

This is not the first time that Balenciaga has made headlines for its eccentric fashion. The brand has previously charged USD 110 for a reusable coffee cup and USD 650 for metal coasters. Earlier this year, the brand was also called out for pricing Trash Bag pouches for a whopping USD 1,790.



Balenciaga introduces fully destroyed sneakers, the Internet cannot digest its price

After facing severe backlash over its new shoelace earrings, the brand eventually reportedly decided to drop it from its recent collection although there has not been any official statement issued on it so far.