Anushka Sharma shares an adorable throwback photo when she 'could sit like this and eat'

As Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, the Bollywood actress shared a throwback picture of when she wasn’t pregnant.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT."

In the old picture, the actress can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and denims and eating food out of a bowl. See the post here:

Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy in August. She shared an adorable picture of herself and Virat Kohli and wrote: "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021." Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary: '3 Years Of Us And Soon, 3 Of Us'

Earlier this month, Anushka, who is keeping fit even during pregnancy posted a photo of self in a difficult yoga pose: "This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one. Throwback. PS - As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant, barring twists and extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe."