Anastasia Beverly Hills India announces Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador to celebrate 25th anniversary

International beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as they announced Malaika Arora as its first-ever brand ambassador in India. According to the brand, the Bollywood actress fits perfectly with her impeccable sense of style and glamour that embodies the brand's core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love, and self-expression.

Among other things, today the brand strongly resonates for its brow supremacy with a strong line of multifaceted brow products ranging from its iconic Brow Wiz, Brow Pomade, and Brow Freeze as the bestsellers in its large brow assortment.

The brand also has a 5-step signature brow service which is designed keeping in mind the individual's facial structure to give the perfect definition to your face. Over 25 years of its journey, the brand has added various products to its assortment from a core range of complexion lines making it a makeup artist essential to the perfect color makeup line with products ranging from the fast selling eyeshadow palettes to most versatile lipsticks and glosses.

In India, Anastasia Beverly Hills has a wide presence on e-commerce websites such as Nykaa, Boddess, Tira, Tata Cliq Luxe, Palette, and Myntra. The brand has also expanded in retail space with stores in metro cities like Delhi NCR & Mumbai and its offline presence in Sephora and SS Beauty.

Anastasia Soare, Founder & CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills said,” Celebrating 25 years is a truly exciting milestone for all of us at Anastasia Beverly Hills. It is a moment to thank our millions of customers who have put their faith in us, followed and participated in our growth, and a moment to celebrate and honor our hundreds of colleagues and team members globally, who continue to deliver impeccable service to our customers. Anastasia Beverly Hills welcomes the vibrant and multi-talented Malaika Arora as the first-ever Brand Ambassador in India.

On her association with the brand, Malaika Arora said, Brand Ambassador, Anastasia Beverly Hills India said, “I am thrilled to be part of Hollywood cult and iconic makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills 25 years’ celebration. As someone who has always been passionate about beauty, I have long been a fan of the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and have been using brow products for eons. I believe that makeup has the power to transform not just our appearance, but also our confidence and sense of self. I am excited and humbled to partner with Anastasia Beverly Hills India to be able to inspire individuals to explore their own unique beauty standards and express themselves through makeup."

