Alia Bhatt channels her inner princess in a white pearl dress for her Met Gala debut

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a white pearl gown as she made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. Alia wore a custom Prabal Gurung outfit which was in accordance with this year's Met Gala theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which pays homage to the legendary fashion designer who died in 2019 at the age of 85 having spent decades creating iconic outfits and heralding a new era in fashion. Minutes before she stepped out on the red carpet, Alia teased fans with a post on Instagram. The photo just had Alia's silhouette and the star captioned the post as "&here we go."

Alia's outfit had a low neckline and a bodice made with pearls while an elaborate, floor-sweeping ruffled skirt. The actress kept her hair and makeup minimal and accessorised the look with diamond drop earrings and a white leather glove on her right hand.

This is Alia's maiden appearance at the Met Gala. Indian actress Priyanka Chopra also attended the event. This is Chopra's fourth appearance at the fashion gala cum charity event.

Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna are just some of the big names who are expected to attend this year's Met Gala.