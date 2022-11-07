Airbnb makes changes to price display on app after complaints

Chief executive of Airbnb on Monday said that there will be changes in the way the company displpays prices on its app. The step has been taken after facing customer complaints.

"I've heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren't transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," CEO Brian Chesky tweeted.

I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain. That’s why we’re making 4 changes:



1. Starting next month, you’ll be able to see the total price you're paying up front. pic.twitter.com/58zodrzU3g — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 7, 2022 ×

Airbnb is making four changes from next month. Guests would be able to see the total price they are required to pay up front.

Customers would now be able to view full price breakdown with Airbnb's service fee, discounts, and taxes, according to Chesky's tweet.Chesky said that the San Francisco-based company will give priority to the total price in its search algorithm than the nightly fare. He also said that the company would launch new pricing and discount tools.

Addressing customer complaints about guests having to complete checkout tasks, Chesky said guests should not have to do "unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming".

Airbnb, which has lost about 37% of its share value so far this year, has benefited from strong travel demand but now faces risk from a surge in inflation and a strong dollar.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE