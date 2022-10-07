8 must-read short books for people with busy schedules

While we all love a good hobby, time isn't generous. Thank god for schools like mine that had one library class a week. I hope yours did too. After school, taking time out for hobbies only becomes more difficult so if someone told you that you should just finish that one course because life is all fun and games afterwards, I am sorry. So while you are killing it at your job, making loads of money alongside transforming the world, here are some quick reads that you can finish in a day or two.

1. The Animal Farm by George Orwell:

Pages: 139

George Orwell's Animal Farm is a timeless classic about a group of farm animals that overthrow their tyrant master. Frustrated with man's domination and cruelty, all animals unite and decide to rule themselves. However, their unity doesn't stand for long. While this setting is evidently imaginary, the events can be understood in the context of human lives too. It broadly deals with how power corrupts even those who were once sincere. This book is the perfect and most entertaining metaphor I ever read. It is a critical take on society itself and can be better interpreted by history and politics enthusiasts. Classics are often known for their profound English narration and diction; this isn't any different.

2. Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo

Pages: 126

I would love to believe it is an Indian book if only the names of the characters are changed. Kim Jiyoung, our lead character, faces bias from her birth till the present date, where she is a mom to a baby girl. Her coming-of-age is a mirror of how women are vexed to a point that they don't know themselves anymore. The woman on the cover is faceless because it could be anyone and every one of us. The author voiced her thoughts on stereotypes ranging from male-child preference to workplace harassment to the unfair burden of motherhood. It has to be one of the best feminist critiques of our time. I can only be elated that the book has been translated into English so the world can (and should) read it. What makes it so powerful is that the author included practical and real-world issues. At least one of them will seem relatable to the readers and that is unfortunate.

3. Mahashweta by Sudha Murty

Pages: 160

Mahashweta and many other works of Sudha Murthy are short and easy to read. Mahashweta deals with our detrimental obsession with women's physical looks. Anupama, the lead character, has a penchant for drama and Sanskrit literature. She is married soon after college and abandoned soon after she is diagnosed with leukoderma. Needless to say, her parents aren't keen on supporting her too. The rest of the book is about how Anupama builds herself into an independent woman who doesn't bother about society. The book is so beautiful, almost poetic to read and flawless in its meaning. One doesn't need a dictionary while reading Sudha Murthy. Her works are also an example of how one can deliver awe-inspiring stories using basic language. Gently Falls the Bakula is yet another book of hers that could make it to this list.

4. The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Pages: 216

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, also a documentary with the namesake, is an inspiring book I would categorise into the self-help genre. The book essentially deals with the Law of Attraction, a positive belief system that several famous people have spoken about. Rhonda explains it in a very simple way, using stories and illustrations; also considering some contrary views people may have. Many other teachers like Rhonda working on self-development have contributed their input too. Rhonda's language is so simple yet so effective and convincing. She doesn't ask us to perform any uphill tasks in the name of inspiration. In fact, a lot of ideas presented in this book are the ones we are taught since our childhood namely gratitude, optimism, self-confidence, etc. The author puts together all these learnings in a meaningful form.

5. Name Place Animal Thing by Daribha Lyndem

Pages: 160

Shortlisted for the JCB Literature Prize 2021, it is the debutant author's coming-of-age in Meghalaya. For people who don't know much about the state, the book is a treasure trove of knowledge. The author touches upon her childhood, family and lifestyle, slowly moving to her education and becoming aware of the world. It is crucial for us to know the political conflicts that happen in the border states of India and how Indians suffer because of the same. The characters are presented in an empathetic manner - be it D's neighbours or her teacher or her best friend. Also, only a person belonging to the place can do justice in describing the social and political situation. D's story is all kinds of beautiful, to read and reflect on. For a person like me with barely any idea about Meghalaya, this was an eye-opener. Without giving spoilers, I'll just say, this book talks about human relationships and grief as well.

6. Wild Embers by Nikita Gill

Pages: 160

I first discovered Nikita Gill's poetry on social media and followed her wherever I could. She has authored several poetry collections and she often talks about them on the internet. Her poems are short and have strong meanings, unlike the usual cheesy stuff you find on social media. Most of her poems are about feminism while the rest are empowering and inspiring. If you read her famous poem, which is an alternate imagination of fairy tales where the heroine isn't a damsel in distress, you'll like all of her other poems as well. It was quite an easy and interesting read for me.

7. Harper Lin's short stories

You can always reach out for a Harper Lin book if you are looking for underrated, hidden gems in the crime fiction genre. I often read her books and wonder why she isn't as reputed as she should be. With basic language, vivid descriptions and loads of analogies, her murder mysteries are just perfect. They have everything - drama, investigation, suspense and a writing style that does justice to all of it. Her stories are set in small towns and all of those I read had female leads. She has authored quite a great number of crime novels, all around 200 pages. I would call them short stories but that, again, is subjective.

8. Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata

Pages: 176

Sayaka Murata's book, translated into English by Ginny Tapley Takemori, is a slice-of-life of Keiko. Keiko Furukura worked part-time at a convenience store and often found herself a misfit in society. She had been a loner since her childhood; unmarried, childfree and irked with people around her trying to fix her. What happens when she tries to fulfil the social aspirations of a young woman forms the rest of the story. With simple language and beautiful translation, it is the story of a woman who loves herself and her job. It is also a reflection of how we look at people who don't fit our standards of success. Though I initially had a tough time understanding Keiko, I found myself cheering for her and her choices by the end of it. It is a pleasant and enjoyable read that will leave you smiling for quite some time.

Please note that the page count is as per Amazon Kindle and may vary slightly based on the edition and version of the book you pick