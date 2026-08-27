/Hair fall vs hair shedding: When should you be worried

Finding strands of hair on your pillow, in the shower or on your hairbrush can be worrying. For many people, the first thought is, ‘Am I going bald?’ The truth is that not all hair loss is the same. Understanding the difference between hair shedding and hair fall can help you know when it's a normal part of your hair cycle and when it's time to seek medical advice.

Hair shedding is a natural process. Every hair follicle follows a cycle of growth, transition and rest. At the end of this cycle, the old hair sheds to make way for a new one. Losing around 50 to 100 strands of hair a day is completely normal, and in most cases, these hairs grow back without any treatment.

However, there are times when shedding increases temporarily. This can happen after a high fever, illness, surgery, childbirth, emotional stress, rapid weight loss or nutritional deficiencies. During these periods, more hair follicles enter the resting phase together, leading to increased shedding. While it can look alarming, this type of hair loss is often temporary and improves once the underlying trigger is addressed.

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What is Hair fall?

Hair fall, on the other hand, is usually linked to changes within the hair follicle itself. Genetics, hormonal imbalances, ageing, certain medical conditions and chronic inflammation can gradually weaken the hair follicle, causing hair to become thinner over time. You may notice a widening parting, a receding hairline, visible thinning of the scalp or reduced hair density. Unlike temporary shedding, this type of hair loss often progresses if the underlying cause is not identified and treated.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that every type of hair loss can be treated with the same shampoo, supplement or home remedy. In reality, hair loss has multiple causes, and successful treatment begins with understanding what is happening beneath the surface.

Dr. Mehak Gupta Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, Noida International Institue of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) Medical College & Hospital, Greater Noida, explained in detail when to worry about hair fall, at what point shedding should be taken seriously, and the reasons behind it.



‘’Losing hair from the scalp can be common and does not automatically indicate that a problem with hair exists. Indeed, loss of old hair will allow for the birth of new ones as part of the cycle, and it is safe to say that losing 50-100 hairs per day is normal, as this can vary among people. While there might be occasional shedding of hair, there is no need to be concerned if hair remains thick as always, and you continue to grow new hair. An actual problem is present when shedding increases significantly and becomes noticeable for some time. Shedding of hair can become excessive after fever, stress, weight loss, insufficient nutrition, illnesses, surgeries, hormonal changes, etc. Also, some medications can lead to increased shedding of hair.''



Speaking on the shedding, Dr Gupta said that, ‘’It is mainly defined as the loss of hair that forms a part of the hair growth cycle. Hair loss, on the other hand, involves the decrease in hair density or lack of normal hair regrowth. Hair loss that is sudden, extreme, constant or associated with the visible thinning of the hair must be medically addressed. It is important to consult a doctor about hair loss if bald patches, inflammation of the scalp or any scaling occur with itchiness, pain, or loss of eyebrows.

Moreover, loss of hair that comes with symptoms like fatigue, changes in weight or irregularities in menstruation may also need diagnosis. This is due to nutritional deficiency, thyroid issues and hormonal changes may prevent the hair from growing properly. The treatment should only be administered after establishing the real cause of hair loss instead of following some magic solutions advertised on social networks.''

Concluding her explanation, she said, ‘’It is considered typical to have some hair falling every day. However, a change in the usual pattern, thinning of hair, or formation of bald spots is more significant. Early diagnosis will help in finding the cause and avoiding further hair loss,''

What is QR678 Hair Biology Protocol?

This is where the QR678 Hair Biology Protocol offers a different approach. Unlike many other areas of medicine, hair science currently lacks a structured prognostic indicator to objectively assess future hair health. The patent-pending QR678 Hair Biology Protocol was developed to address this gap by introducing what is believed to be the first structured Hair Ageing Index (HAI) and Hair Biology Score, bringing greater objectivity and consistency to hair assessment. Rather than focusing only on visible hair loss, the protocol helps doctors understand the biological health of the hair follicle. Instead of relying solely on subjective examination, patients are evaluated using the Hair Biology Score and Hair Ageing Index, which help clinicians assess overall hair biology, identify underlying patterns of hair loss, monitor changes over time, and personalise treatment strategies based on an individual's hair biology rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. The protocol is currently pending global patents and represents an effort to introduce a prognostic, biology-led framework into routine hair consultations.

“Hair fall is often assessed by what we can see, the amount of shedding, visible thinning or a widening parting. But these visible changes do not necessarily tell us what is happening to the biology of the hair follicle or how that biology may change over time. This is where the distinction between temporary shedding and progressive hair loss becomes important,'' says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Clinician Scientist & Research Mentor, QR678.

‘’This technology has been developed to address this gap by introducing a structured way of looking at hair health through the Hair Biology Score and Hair Ageing Index (HAI). Instead of assessing hair only after visible loss has occurred, the protocol is designed to bring greater objectivity and consistency to understanding an individual's underlying hair biology, identifying patterns, establishing a baseline and monitoring changes over time.

The larger shift is from simply asking, ‘How much hair are you losing?’ to asking, ‘What is happening to your hair biology?’ By introducing a biology-led, prognostic framework into routine hair consultations, it aims to give clinicians a more structured basis for understanding hair health and personalising treatment, rather than approaching every case of hair loss in the same way.”

Early diagnosis is the key

The earlier the cause is identified, the better the chances of slowing progression and preserving healthy hair. If you notice excessive shedding lasting for more than three months, persistent thinning, a widening parting, patchy hair loss or a receding hairline, it is important to consult a qualified medical professional experienced in hair disorders rather than self-medicating.

“Not all hair loss is the same. While shedding is a natural part of the hair cycle, persistent or progressive hair loss can signal changes within the hair follicle itself. The key is to identify the cause early, because the right diagnosis at the right time can make all the difference in preserving healthy hair,” Dr Rinky adds.