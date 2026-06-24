/GTA 6 price finally revealed: Check preorder date and exclusive bonuses

It's time for GTA 6! After a long, long wait, Rockstar Games has finally revealed how much fans will have to shell out to buy Grand Theft Auto 6. The price revelation comes after months of rumors, long delays, and endless speculation.

After years of rumors, leaks, delays, and endless speculation about whether Grand Theft Auto 6 might become the first $100 video game, the pricing is finally official. While this has been widely discussed, we also can't ignore how gamers are willing to pay whatever it takes to play their favorite titles.

Rockstar confirms GTA 6 price and $99.99 Ultimate Edition

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On June 24, Rockstar Games finally unveiled and confirmed the game's pricing, preorder time, benefits, and more ahead of the scheduled release on Nov 19.

In the press release, Rockstar Games revealed that the standard edition of GTA 6 will cost $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99. They have also confirmed that much like GTA 5, the 6th version will launch without a new GTA Online mode.

GTA 6 “features a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet,” reads the press release.

The preorder time is midnight local time on Thursday, June 25. The bonus that comes if you preorder is that the preloading the game will begin a full week early on Nov 12. However, there will be no early access to playtime.

The other bonus additions that comes with preorders and purchases befor Nov 20 is that the users will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which will have the items from the ‘80s days of the franchise, including Tommy Vercetti’s saga time.

Apar from so many bonuses that Ultimate edition offers across all categories of gear, clothing, cars and more. It also gives access to exclusive vendors. The other things that will be included are like car modification shop, a salon, a tattoo parlor and a clothing store.

How netizens reacted to the price?

GTA 6 has been long discussed among game lovers, and soon after the price of the new release was revealed, netizens started commenting.

One user wrote,''$79.99 is fine if GTA 6 delivers. Nobody will complain about the price if the game gives you thousands of hours of entertainment.