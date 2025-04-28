All my previous trips to Goa were about exploring beaches, partying, exploring new cafés and pretty much being in Goa the touristy way. On this trip to Goa, I decided to make my trip more meaningful and pick up a new hobby. Sailing on a boat and windsurfing on a holiday reminded me of the French Riviera. I always wanted to have a holiday like that - something meaningful, classy and adventurous. I just didn’t know there was a way to experience Goa like that, too.

I checked into Grand Hyatt Goa located at the footsteps of Bambolim beach. Aquasail is located at the hotel and they have darts, bahias, funboats, sailboats and windsurfs. Having earned my sailing certification, I enjoyed sailing on the stunning comfortable waters of Bambolim Beach. I also saw many first time sailors enjoying an afternoon ride in a good breeze.

While at Aquasail, I wanted to pick up a new hobby and I tried their windsurfing course. While it was sunny and the winds blew fast, it was a great way to beat the heat and spend time windsurfing in the warm waters of the Arabian Sea. I also enjoyed the dart since it offered more space to relax. For families and groups of friends, sailing as an activity is memorable and involves a lot of listening and doing.

For me, I wanted to go more hardcore on my holiday so I spent time doing the windsurfing certification that I spent 8 hours to learn. My instructor Agami was from Egypt and he ensured I was learning step by step. Tacking, gybing, balancing and going upwind or downwind were all new skills I picked up. I spent almost 4 hours in the water every day but I didn’t regret it at all. After my sessions, I tried scrumptious food at Grand Hyatt Goa.

While at the hotel, I knew I was in for a treat. The hotel has everything from Horisen Fly Dining, where you can enjoy a meal in the sky to the infamous Le Petit Chef experience. This particular Le Petit Chef experience was inspired by Marco Polo’s adventures across the world and included theatrics on the table itself. As Marco Polo explored India, China, Nepal, France and Arabia - I too enjoyed cuisines from these countries and explored a story like no other. Le Petit Chef has other stories in different parts of the world. Having tried their seven paintings in Dubai, I highly recommend the Marco Polo in Goa. With the story projected on the dining table, the whole experience comes to life. Especially for children and teenagers, this dining experience is almost like making a trip to Disney World.

Capriz bar named after the special capriz shells that hit the shore of Bambolim beach had a wide variety of cocktails to offer. They also do sugar-free cocktails there. I also tried a cooking session at Chulha - the North Indian restaurant which involved cooking a guava chaat, tandoori soya chaap and palak paneer. The session was fun and it gave me insights to the back of the kitchen. It felt therapeutic to make something from scratch on my holiday and I picked up a new skill to learn local dishes.

Another memorable meal I had was at The Verandah where the chef curated a special burrata tomato salad with caviar made of balsamic vinegar. Also, I tried their delicious stuffed morel mushroom with Italian sauce. The backdrop of the Portuguese architecture at the hotel was memorable and charming. Everytime I saw it, it felt out of the world and my body relaxed more knowing I am far away from everything known to me. It was almost a spiritual journey within to spectate architecture and art at the hotel.

I tried my shot at canvas painting where I painted a windsurf. More than anything else, my favourite experience at the property was the elemental yoga where I was introduced to 4 elements - Earth, Water, Fire and Air. There was one element of each during the yoga session. We did aerial yoga, aqua yoga, hatha yoga and pranayama followed by a tratak meditation where I started at a candle. The meditation brought more peace to me and I could feel a calmer sense within my soul. The Shamana Spa had a jacuzzi, steam, sauna and diverse spa experiences. I specifically enjoyed the jacuzzi after my tiring windsurfing sessions.

Beyond yoga, I was introduced to a new game called croquet - which is almost like golf but not quite. I wasn’t expecting to play croquet but I did and it ended up being a lot of fun. While playing croquet, I saw my focus improve and I was instantly drawn to the activity. I tried playing croquet everyday so I could pick up new moves and learn the game. It’s fascinating how holidays don’t just have to be about relaxation but are a great way to pick up a new hobby.

My room at Grand Hyatt Goa came equipped with a bathtub and bath salts. At the end of the day I could go and relax in my room and cozy up for the next day. I had a lot to look forward to everyday, spanning from immersive dining, windsurfing sessions, croquet or dining in the sky. Most of all, on this holiday to Goa I realised the importance of building new hobbies and carrying forward good habits, balance and excitement in life.

Now that I am back, I am looking forward to more windsurfing sessions in other parts of the world and playing more croquet.